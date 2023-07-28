The Washington MystIcs lost to the Dallas Wings, 90-62 on Friday night on the road. Washington falls to 12-12 for the 2023 WNBA regular season. Furthermore, they have lost seven of their last ten games.

There is very little good to write about tonight in terms of team stats. The Mystics never led. The Mystics were doubled up on rebounds (48-21). And they allowed the Wings to shoot 58.7 percent from the field. While the Mystics forced the Wings to commit 20 turnovers and score 22 points off of them, it was clearly not enough for them to make this game remotely competitive when their shooting percentage was 34.2 percent.

Satou Sabally had a triple double tonight with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while Teaira McGowan and Arike Ogunbowale co-led their scorers with 18 points each.

For the Mystics, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led with 14 points and started in place of Ariel Atkins. Like many of their past games, the Mystics were missing Shakira Austin, Kristi Toliver and Elena Delle Donne due to various injuries. Their collective absences are certainly making a negative impact on the team’s results lately.

Washington’s injury woes are still persisting. Queen Egbo, who came on an injury hardship contract, got injured herself tonight. She injured her left ankle and didn’t return after playing for just 18 seconds!

The Mystics’ next game is on Sunday when the play against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET. See you then.