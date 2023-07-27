The Washington Mystics started the season with a split record 2-2. The latest win came in their first real close game with a late Delle Donne three. Next, they face the Dallas Wings who have themselves started the season rather well.

Game Info

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, TX

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal, Diamond DeShields (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are stumbling their way through the mid part of the regular season schedule. They lost three of their last four, and six of their last nine contests.

If they lose this one? Well, then they become a 0.500 team, exactly at the wrong time of the season.

So this is a sort of pivotal game, against a team that has impressed many, and can be seen as a contender of sorts. A win in Dallas could signal the beginning of getting out of the funk. A loss could signal the team is not able to handle the multiple injuries to the stars and might be practically giving up on the season.

The Mystics hosted the Wings back in June. Here are the highlights from that thriller game (won’t say who won to avoid spoilers, but it was a real close one):