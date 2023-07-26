Game Info

When: Wednesday July 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network; NBA TV

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Elena Delle Donne (OUT, ankle); Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Ariel Atkins (OUT, ankle)

Lynx: Jessica Shepard (OUT, illness); Rachel Banham (OUT, thumb); Natalie Achonwa (OUT, maternity leave)

Pregame notes

We are past the halfway mark. All-Star break has come and gone and now it’s a push to become the final eight teams to make the playoffs. Including the game against the Lynx, there are 18 games remaining in the season.

Washington is currently 12-10, good for 6th place in the WNBA while the Lynx are 10-13 and in 7th place. Sure, Washington has some breathing room against the Lynx, but it wasn’t too long ago when they were fourth and in position to have home court advantage in the playoffs. Now, they’ve been slumping, though it’s largely due to injuries. Hopefully, Washington can weather this storm and maintain, if not gain position in the standings.