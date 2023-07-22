Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: CBS

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Liberty: Diana Taurasi (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (NWT-Pregnancy/Childbirth)

Pregame notes

The Mystics limp into this Sunday matinee desperately looking for a win. They have lost their last two games and own a 3-6 record over their last nine. Unfortunately, the team still has an extensive injury report coming into the game.

Atkins is still at least week away from returning from her ankle sprain. Toliver will be out for the foreseeable future with nagging plantar fasciitis. Shakira Austin is still “a little ways away from playing” after her hip injury in late June, according to Mike Thibault. Delle Donne is likely the player closest to a return as she will be reevaluated early next week.

The Mercury have struggled this season with a 6-15 record. But they just won consecutive games for the first time in 2023, even with Diana Taurasi missing their last game with a quad injury. Brittney Griner is set to play in Washington for the first time since May 2021. The former MVP sat out the previous matchup in DC on June 16th when the Mystics won by 19.