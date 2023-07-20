The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty tomorrow evening. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Liberty: Han Xu (suspended), Stefanie Dolson (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the New York Liberty for a Friday evening game with possible seeding implications on the line. The Indiana Fever just snapped a 5-game home-winning streak of the Mystics, highlighting the short-handed squad Washington has at the moment.

The game will very likely be a tough one, as the Mystics are missing several key players due to injuries and the Liberty is a much better team than the Fever. Though the Mystics won their regular season opener against New York and almost beat them a second time, that was when health wasn’t the issue they have now.

Here the highlights from Washington’s and New York’s aforementioned previous match-up that ended in a thrilling OT loss: