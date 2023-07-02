Let’s say that the first half of this game could have been much worse than it was. Washington shot just 33 percent in the first two quarters while allowing Dallas to shoot 50 percent. The Mystics probably should have been getting blown out at that point. However, they were just behind by four points, 37-33 because they forced the Wings to commit 12 turnovers while they just committed 5 themselves.

Three point shooting, or lack thereof also kept the score low. Both teams shot a combined 2-of-21 from the three point line with one made three per team.

Unfortunately, the Mystics fell apart in the second half as they continued to go cold on offense while the Wings’ three point shots began to fall. They shot 3-of-6 and outrebounded 18-2 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a 67-49 lead.

That’s right. Washington only grabbed 2 rebounds in the third quarter.

And there wasn’t much to write in about the fourth.

Ariel Atkins led the Mystics’ scorers with 18 points while Brittney Sykes added 15. Washington was short handed today with Elena Delle Donne out due to an ankle injury in addition to Shakira Austin (hip), Kristi Toliver (foot) and Li Meng (international commitments).

Satou Sabally led the Wings with 27 points.

The Mystics’ next game is on Friday when they host the Indiana Fever. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.