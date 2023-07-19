The Washington Mystics lost 82-76 to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday afternoon at Capital One Arena for their annual kids game.

Washington played Indiana rather evenly for most of the first three quarters, but the Fever were able to maintain leads for most of the game. However, the Fever were able to turn a four point lead to begin the fourth quarter into an 11 point lead and never relinquished it. Emma Cannon, scored 8 of her 13 points off the bench to help the Fever get their sixth win of the season. The Fever, who have been struggling in recent seasons, now have surpassed their win total last season.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana’s scorers with 18 points.

For the Mystics, this loss felt sort of inevitable. They haven’t played since the All-Star break and they are down three starters (Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins) due to injury. Tianna Hawkins, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Myisha Hines-Allen replaced them in the starting lineup.

Of today’s starters, I was most pleased with Hawkins, who had 13 points and 9 rebounds, as well as Natasha Cloud who led all scorers with 19 points and 5 assists. Li Meng came off the bench and scored 8 points, 6 of them (both from three pointers) in the fourth quarter.

The Mystics will be back in action on Friday when they host the New York Liberty. Tip off is at 8 p.m. ET. See you then.