The Washington Mystics (11-8) will host the Indiana Fever (5-15) tomorrow morning. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin (Out)

Fever: Lexis Hull (Day to Day), NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Indiana Fever for a morning game after an All-Star Break that didn’t include them. This one will take place in Capital One Arena for its annual children’s camp game. As for the adults, it is meant for the real die-hard fans who can take a day off of work and head downtown in the AM.!

The Fever are one of the tank squads this year, sporting a 5-15 record, but they are in the middle of a rebuild. The Mystics have had a relatively strong (well, OK start) first part of the season and currently hold an 11-8 record and the 3rd seed in the East.

The game could still be a tricky one, as the Mystics are missing several key players due to injuries. Also, Washington lost handily to them earlier this season in their first regular season matchup.