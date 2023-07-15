Yesterday was the start of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Weekend in Las Vegas where the Aces are hosting from Michelob Ultra Arena. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the three point contest in record fashion, which is great in and of itself.

But what about the Washington Mystics? Unfortunately, this weekend will be Mystic-less. Not only were NO Mystics in the three point or skills contests, but Elena Delle Donne (who already won’t participate in today’s game due to an ankle injury), was selected last in the draft. Keep in mind that this draft happened last week!

Yeah, I remember not long ago when Delle Donne was the envy of the league. But now, she’s getting picked last by Team A’ja Wilson?

With Delle Donne out for today’s game, Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard will take her place.

I feel a bit sour about the Mystics not being in any part of this year’s All-Star Weekend. It’s one thing if Washington were one of the worst teams in the league like in 2012. But this is 2023, and they are one of the better teams in the league. Maybe this will get the Mystics to play the second half of the season with extra urgency!

You can watch the All-Star Game tonight on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV) at 8:30 p.m. ET.