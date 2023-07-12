The Washington Mystics have signed Cyesha Goree to an injury hardship contract. It was originally reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Mystics are adding another hardship contract: Cyesha Goree. 6-2 forward played four years at Michigan and been playing in Hungary.

The move corresponded with Elena Delle Donne (ankle sprain) being out at least two weeks.

Goree is best known to American fans as a four year player for the Michigan Wolverines from 2011-15 where she started in her last two seasons. In the 2014-15 season, Goree averaged 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Goree has never played in the WNBA.

Since her college days, Goree has played in Europe for multiple teams. She has naturalized for Hungary after playing for multiple teams in the country since 2019 where she played for KSC Szekszárd last year.

Goree was also on Hungary’s 2023 Women’s EuroBasket team last month where they made the semifinals for the first time since 1997. She was also the 9th leading per-game scorer for the Hungarians, and the third-highest per game scorer for a team to make the semifinals or better. Given that Belgium, Spain and France all have more talented squads, have proven WNBA (if not All-WNBA) talent and won EuroBasket’s medals, I hope this convinces you that Goree was a big deal on the European stage just a few weeks ago.

Looking at her sample from EuroBasket, Goree won’t just be a scoring and rebounding presence. She will also be able to shoot the three point shot as well, where she shot 38.9 percent (7-of-18) from deep in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see what kind of an impact Goree can make on the Mystics after the All-Star Break. Welcome to D.C., Cyesha!