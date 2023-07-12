The Washington Mystics are entering the WNBA All-Star Break with an 11-8 record, good enough to stay in fourth place ahead of the Atlanta Dream. I have certainly made light of the fact that the Mystics have an elite defense but a below average offense, but recently, one of their key players not named Elena Delle Donne has started shine, namely Brittney Sykes.

So far this season, Sykes is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season while starting every game and shooting 45 percent from the field. In the last five games, Sykes averaged 19.8 points per game including a 29 point performance against the Indiana Fever on July 7 and a 26 point showing against the Seattle Storm yesterday.

In the game, Sykes shot 12-of-18 from the field collectively helping fill the void for Elena Delle Donne, who is out for the next week due to an ankle injury.

Sykes will not make the WNBA All-Star Game this year, barring an unexpected call from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. But if Sykes an keep this going after the break, she could help keep the Mystics in the running for a higher seed in the playoffs and a deep postseason run as well.