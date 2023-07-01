Elena Delle Donne has been named an All-Star. In her career, she has been an All-Star seven times, four of those are with the Washington Mystics. That’s not bad for a 10-year career!

She’s one of three Mystics players who have four or more All-Star selections. Chamique Holdsclaw had five and Alana Beard had four selections with Washington.

Delle Donne leads her team in scoring averaging 19.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In her most recent game on Friday June 30 against the Atlanta Dream, she had 31 points and five rebounds. In that game also she sustained a left ankle sprain and was listed as day-to-day. There’s no telling when she’ll return to regular season play or if she’ll play in the All-Star game on July 15.

Her last selection came in 2019 since 2020 she opted out of playing during the “Wubble” season, 2021 she dealt with a back injury and 2022 she was still dealing with that same back injury. But this year Delle Donne has voiced she feels better than ever.