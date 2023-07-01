The Washington Mystics announced on Friday that they signed Linnae Harper, a 5’7 guard, to an injury hardship contract. She appeared last night in Washington’s loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Harper was on the Mystics’ training camp roster this season but did not make the opening-day roster. She comes to the Mystics while several players are out, including Kristi Toliver, who has a foot injury, and Li Meng, who is currently playing for China in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup. And though Harper is a guard, Shakira Austin is also out due to a hip injury.

Harper also comes to Washington after playing for Team USA last month. She was on the USA Basketball women’s national 3X3 team for the FIBA 3X3 World Cup in Vienna, Austria, where the Americans won the Gold Medal.

We’ll see how Harper makes an impact in the days ahead.