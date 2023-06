Washington Mystics guard Li Meng is averaging 2.2 points per game in her first season in the WNBA. She was also recently featured in a social media segment by the team last week where she tried some American snacks. Watch her reactions below!

Something sweet for your Thursday evening



Meng trying some American snacks ☺️#BallOnOurTerms pic.twitter.com/PMy8w9VyjP — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 1, 2023