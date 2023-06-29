The Washington Mystics play the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: ion

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Li Meng (OUT, overseas commitment)

Dream: Aari McDonald (OUT); Iliana Rupert (OUT)

The Mystics (9-5) beat the Dream (5-8), who have lost three straight games, including last Wednesday in D.C. That game was a 106-89 blowout win where the Mystics didn’t just show why they have an elite defense. Their offense was on point too.

As teams play each other more and more, blowout wins like these will be harder to come by. The Dream are going to want to win more than the Mystics by default. But Washington’s offense has improved recently, and I’d like to see them get another win, this time on my birthday.