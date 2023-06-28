The Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream, 109-86 on Wednesday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the New York Liberty last Sunday, this was a much-needed win to put a shot in the arm for the Mystics. If that loss weren’t enough, the Mystics will also miss Shakira Austin for at least three weeks due to a hip injury she suffered in the same game.

Washington began the game shooting shot, 52.9 percent in the first quarter, while the Dream shot just 35 percent. The Mystics were only leading 26-20 at the time. But I just felt they were on the verge of breaking the game wide open, though.

And that they did. They blew the game wide open in the second quarter. The Mystics outscored the Dream, 35-13 in the period. It was smooth sailing from there.

Tianna Hawkins got the start in place for Austin where she scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne led Washington’s scorers with 25 points.

For the Dream, Cheyenne Parker led with 23 points.

The Mystics are playing the Dream again on Friday, this time on the road. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.