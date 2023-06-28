Mystics announce jersey patch sponsorship with CarMax

On Monday, the Washington Mystics announced that CarMax, a used auto retailing brand headquartered in Richmond, is their jersey patch sponsor for the 2023 and 2024 WNBA seasons. It builds on an existing partnership where CarMax is the official user auto retail provider for Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

In the Mystics’ press release, MSE President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone said:

Following a successful year of partnership with CarMax, we are thrilled to introduce them as the jersey patch partner for the Mystics. The Mystics and CarMax share a commitment to elevating women on and off the court and this latest development is sure to bring more of our fans and their customers along for the journey.

CarMax Vice President of Marketing Sarah Lane added the following:

We’re excited to build on our existing partnership with the Washington Mystics through the marquee jersey placement and sponsorship of the annual women’s empowerment game. We look forward to continuing this journey as part of the fabric of the team, both physically on the jerseys, and through the shared values of our organizations. This increased support is a continuation of our commitment to women’s sports and to help elevate the WNBA, its teams, and its players.

Besides the jersey patch, CarMax will have some permanent signage at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, a social media video series and sponsor the Mystics’ “Women Game Changers” game on Sept. 8.