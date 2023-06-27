The Washington Mystics play the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington

How to Watch: Amazon Prime Video; NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (OUT, foot); Shakira Austin (OUT, hip); Li Meng (OUT, overseas commitment)

Dream: Aari McDonald (OUT); Iliana Rupert (OUT)

The Mystics (8-5) are coming into Wednesday’s game after a tough overtime loss to the New York Liberty, which they quite frankly should have won. That said, the next week or two may be particularly rough.

That’s because Shakira Austin will be out at least three weeks due to a hip injury she suffered during Sunday’s game. From here, Washington’s next best option at the center position would probably be Amanda Zahui B., who has played sparingly. I also wouldn’t count out Tianna Hawkins getting some additional time and some starts. She is averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game so far.

The Dream (5-7) aren’t coming in too hot themselves and are on a two-game losing streak, most recently a 110-80 home loss to the Liberty last Friday. That said, this could be an opportunity for them to “steal” a win against one of the WNBA’s title contenders.

Hopefully, that doesn’t happen tomorrow.