On Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that center Shakira Austin will be out for at least three weeks after injuring her left hip during their game last Sunday against the New York Liberty. Austin had to be carried out during regulation during that game, which was an 89-88 loss in overtime.

Austin has been the Mystics’ starting center this season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She has a shot at being an All-Star reserve and is also coming off an All-Rookie and FIBA Women’s World Cup Gold Medal season.

The Mystics are now hit with the injury bug. Guard Kristi Toliver is out for at least two weeks due to plantar fasciitis. And though guard Li Meng is not injured, she won’t be back for about a week due to her play in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

The Mystics may have to sign an additional player to an injury hardship contract, according to Jenn Hatfield of The Next and other reports today.

As expected, the @WashMystics injury report for Wednesday's game vs. Atlanta lists 3 players as out: Shakira Austin (hip strain), Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) & Li Meng (overseas).



The Mystics could sign another player to a hardship contract before the game. @TheNextHoops — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) June 27, 2023

Let’s hope the Mystics persevere through this next stretch of games.