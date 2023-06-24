The Washington Mystics play the New York Liberty on Sunday afternoon. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How to Watch: ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV)

Injuries

Mystics: Kristi Toliver OUT, foot); Li Meng (OUT, FIBA Women’s Asia Cup)

Liberty: Han Xu (OUT, FIBA Women’s Asia Cup), Stefanie Dolson (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Mystics will head over to New York City to face off one of the WNBA’s pre-ordained superteams for the first time since the season opener. If you forgot what happened, the Mystics won big 80-64 in front of their fans at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

This time, Washington will play New York at Barclays Center. Since starting the year off on a slow note, the Liberty have won eight of their last ten games and are in third place with an 8-3 record. Washington is fourth in the league with an 8-4 record. The odds aren’t out yet on DraftKings Sportsbook, SB Nation’s partner, but I’d imagine Washington will be underdogs.

Let’s break those “odds” again, shall we?