The Washington Mystics announced today that following treatment to address her plantar fasciitis discomfort, Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver will miss at least the next next two weeks. She will be re-evaluated at the end of the two weeks.

In a related move, Washington has signed guard Abby Meyers to a hardship contract due to the absences of Toliver and Li Meng (contract partially suspended – Chinese National Team duty).

A native of Potomac, Maryland, Meyers was originally selected by Dallas with the 11th overall pick in 2023 WNBA Draft before being waived on May 15. Meyers (6-0), averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games (34 starts) for Maryland during the 2022-23 season. She will wear number 10 with the Mystics.