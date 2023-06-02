The Washington Mystics started the season with a split record 2-2. The latest win came in their first real close game with a late Delle Donne three. Next, they face the Dallas Wings who have themselves started the season rather well.

Game Info

When: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Day-to-Day)

Sun: Teaira McCowan (Day-To-Day), Diamond DeShields, Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics have yet to string together two wins in a row. To get their record above .500 they will sure need to find some consistency. The most consistent player has been superstar Delle Donne which has been a real bright spot, which is first of all more available than the previous season.

The Mystics have not shot the ball well from downtown this season, going for only 27 percent. In their previous win they were 41.2 percent and it seems that this is a key indicator for success for this team. Delle Donne and Skyes have shot well, going for 58.3 and 40 respectively, but the rest of team has really been struggling.

Here are the highlights from the previous game: