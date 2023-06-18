The Washington Mystics host the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

Mystics: Shakira Austin (knee), Natasha Cloud (ankle) and Brittney Sykes (eye) have minor injuries but are probable.

Sky: Morgan Bertsch (ankle) is probable. Isabelle Harrison (knee), Ruthy Hebard (maternity), Rebekah Gardner (foot) and Kristine Anigwe (overseas) are out.

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will host the Chicago Sky on Father’s Day Sunday. They will host a Sky team that is 5-6 and in the middle of a three game losing streak.

Given that the Mystics last beat the Sky, 71-69 on May 26, my hope is that Washington does it again. But this time, they will need a more robust offensive performance like their beatdown of the Phoenix Mercury last Friday. Let’s hope that it happens for the dads out there!