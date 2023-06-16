The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 88-69 on Friday night at home at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Wow! I have complained about the Mystics’ offense lagging by their elite defense. Washington finally turned that around tonight, shooting 50 percent from the field while holding Phoenix to just 39 percent.

What’s even more impressive is that the Mystics also broke out of their three point shooting slump. They shot 11-of-26 from deep tonight while holding the Mercury to just 7-of-22 shooting from three.

Perhaps, the margin of victory would have been a bit narrower if Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi weren’t out due to injury. But teams can only play the players who are on the floor.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points while Li Meng got the start and added 14 more. Michaela Onyenwere led the Mercury with 20 points.

Washington’s next game is against the Chicago Sky at home. Tip off is at 3 p.m. ET. See you then.