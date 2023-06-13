The Washington Mystics lost to the Indiana Fever 87-66, on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Every team will suffer a bad loss from time to time. Tonight was Washington’s. Aliyah Boston, Indiana’s starting rookie center, had a field day with Shakira Austin, Washington’s sophomore star center. She scored 22 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished 6 assists. Let me also add that Boston shot 11-of-14 from the field. Kelsey Mithcell also added 19 points for the Fever, 14 in the second half when the game got ugly.

The Mystics were trailing 41-38 in the first half.

Washington was not aggressive tonight, especially in the fourth quarter when they failed to attempt a single free throw while the Fever attempted 8 from the charity stripe. The Fever also made all 8 of those attempts.

Except for Elena Delle Donne, who scored 17 points tonight, no Mystics player scored in double digits. On top of that, the Mystics shot just 33.3 percent from the field for the game while the Fever shot 47.1 percent. The Mystics were also outrebounded 46-27 from the game, 24-10 in the aforementioned second half.

This is a bad loss for the Mystics, but it shouldn’t be a game that defines their season. As for the Fever, who are now 3-6, this is a signature win that could help give them momentum in the weeks ahead.

The Mystics’ next game is on Friday at home against the Phoenix Mercury. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.