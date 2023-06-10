Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

How to Watch: ION

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Out)

Storm: Jewell Loyd (Out)

Pregame notes

To be precise, this is the second game in 39 hours, after the Mystics mostly dominated the first game late on Friday night after cruising to a comfortable lead in the first half. So no, this is not a back-to-back, but yes, it is the closest thing to one, and it is already the second time in the Mystics have such a near-back-to-back in their schedule. The Mystics also had a whole week break at one point, so it’s fair to say their schedule is a tad random.

Not that these are valid excuses for the lack of depth the Mystics have displayed so far with stars Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin starting the season very strong, but not much production from the 7th, 8th, or 9th players.

Nevertheless, these two teams are no longer the same ones that faced a couple years back in the WNBA Finals. The Storm has started the season weak with a 1-4 record and the Mystics only 3-3 (up until their first meeting on Friday which saw the Mystics improve to 4-3 and the Storm go down to 1-5).

Regardless, the main highlight of this game will be Sue Bird’s jersey #10 retirement.