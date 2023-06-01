Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, Bally Sports North, NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Kayla McBride (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics started their preseason in Minnesota facing the Lynx. They also faced the Lynx in last year’s preseason (from which the lead art is taken), with the difference that last year they cruised to a win, while this year they lost a close game. Therefore, this game is a great opportunity for the Mystics to avenge that loss when it actually counts — during the season.

The only problem is that this comes as a back-to-back for the Mystics who just faced the Dallas Wings less than 24 hours ago. On the bright side, the Mystics had a whole week of time off before the Dallas game, and both games are at home. It will be interesting to see how Eric Thibault’s rookie year as as head coach continues, and what kind of choices he makes regarding the star players on a back-to-back.