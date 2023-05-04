Starting this month, the games for the month will be briefly analyzed to overview key games, games that must be watched or even fun matchups that could make headlines. The month of May in the WNBA is very busy with everything starting to go full swing. Training camp has begun and it’s time to go to work. Media Day for the Washington Mystics was on Monday, May 1 and every player was present and ready to practice.

Here are the games for the month below. Also all four regular season games are WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games.

Friday, May 5 at Minnesota Lynx (Preseason)

Busy week for the Mystics as on Wednesday they left for Minnesota to face the Lynx on Friday for the first preseason bout. However all will not be present. Head Coach Eric Thibault stated Kristi Toliver, Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Li Meng won’t be traveling with the team. Myisha Hines-Allen will be traveling but won’t play.

Thibault listed those not traveling for the exhibition game vs the Lynx: Toliver, Austin, Sykes, Walker-Kimbrough, Meng. Said Hines-Allen will travel but not play. #wnba — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 3, 2023

Be prepared to see most of the training camp roster that may have not secured a spot on the team just yet. Veterans may play a few minutes, but not a lot as the season opener is a couple weeks away.

Wednesday, May 10 vs. Atlanta Dream (Preseason)

The final preseason game before the home season-opener will be at the Mystics home court. It’s possible some players could be waived by the time of this game, but doubts as there is only a few days between the first preseason game and this one. However, this is the final game to prove oneself before the final roster cuts are made.

Friday, May 19 vs. New York Liberty (Season Home Opener)

This is the must watch game on Friday night. The Mystics will have majority of their roster from the 2019 season including Kristi Toliver who has returned back with the team. This will be the game where the initial starting lineup will be decided. The New York Liberty on the other hand picked up some notable talent in the offseason such as Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot to go alongside Sabrina Ionescu. Liberty are one of the fan-favorites to potentially go all the way. Washington is used to being the underdog as they’re aware of the Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces being the teams picked as top contenders.

Sunday, May 21 at Connecticut Sun/Tuesday, May 23 vs. Connecticut Sun

Washington’s first road game of the season has them up north facing the Sun who lost Jonquel Jones to the Liberty. They still have DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas who both combined for 26.9 points last season. In 2022, the Sun won two of the three games facing the Mystics. After the quick road trip, Washington returns home and plays Connecticut again.

Friday, May 26 at Chicago Sky

The Mystics end the month of May and the holiday weekend in Chicago taking on 2021 champions, the Sky. Key departures from Chicago are Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot. Parker was with the team for two seasons winning a championship in the first season with them before signing with the Aces during the offseason. Vandersloot is now with the Liberty as mentioned previously. With them both gone and Allie Quigley sitting out the season, Kahleah Copper most likely will be their leading scorer.

May Regular Season Games Prediction: 3-1

Prediction for this month is that the Mystics will go 3-1 in the regular season games. Their only loss may come from the New York Liberty who have a slew of scoring threats.