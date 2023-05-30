If the Washington Mystics are going to make it back to the WNBA Finals this season, they are going to need Elena Delle Donne to play at a very high level.

To her credit, Delle Donne is doing just that.

So far, Delle Donne is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season while shooting 54 percent from the field and 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from the three point line. If we want to go into advanced stats mode here, Delle Donne is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 62.9 percent. This is right on par with her 2019 true shooting percentage of 63.5 percent when she won the WNBA’s MVP award that year.

In the past couple seasons, Delle Donne was not at full strength because she was recovering from a back injury during the 2019 WNBA Finals. Now, some of the core players from that team are in their prime like Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins. This season, it looks like EDD is as close to her 2019 form as ever. Hopefully, Cloud, Atkins and the other guards can get out of their early season rut so we can see the full potential of this Mystics team.