 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SB Nation Reacts: How do you feel about the Mystics heading into the 2023 season?

It’s our first survey of the 2023 WNBA season!

By Albert Lee
/ new
2023 Washington Mystics Media Day Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA and WNBA.

The 2023 WNBA season has started, which means that it’s time for an SB Nation Reacts survey for the Washington Mystics! Here is what we know about training camp so far:

So, how do you feel about General Manager Mike Thibault’s job during the offseason? He is no longer coaching the team so it will be interesting to see what adjustments new head coach Eric Thibault does.

It’s also time for you to fill out our survey! It won’t be open for long!

We will share the results this weekend!

Loading comments...