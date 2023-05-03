Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA and WNBA.

The 2023 WNBA season has started, which means that it’s time for an SB Nation Reacts survey for the Washington Mystics! Here is what we know about training camp so far:

There aren’t too many open roster spots.

Natasha Cloud expects the Mystics to be even better on defense this season than last season.

Kristi Toliver feels that it’s just right that she’s back in Washington for a second stint.

Ariel Atkins talked about the growth of women’s basketball and her ambitions off the court.

So, how do you feel about General Manager Mike Thibault’s job during the offseason? He is no longer coaching the team so it will be interesting to see what adjustments new head coach Eric Thibault does.

It’s also time for you to fill out our survey! It won’t be open for long!

We will share the results this weekend!