The Washington Mystics are back at .500 after defeating the Chicago Sky, 71-69 on Friday night at WinTrust Arena on Friday evening.

Washington started this game off by playing an even match against the Sky in the first quarter which ended in an 18-all tie. In the second quarter, the Mystics began to get some breathing room.

The Mystics were able to break the game open in the third quarter leading by as many as 16 points. However, the Sky were able to chip away at the lead and were down by just single digits in the fourth quarter, holding Washington to just 21 percent shooting in the period.

Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and grabbed 3 rebounds to lead Washington while Shakira Austin added 15 points and 11 rebounds. For the Sky, Marina Mabrey led with 19 points.

The Mystics are off until Friday, June 2 when they host the Dallas Wings. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then and enjoy Memorial Day Weekend.