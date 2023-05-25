The Washington Mystics (1-2) had a tough schedule to start the season, facing the New York Liberty superteam to start the season, followed by a home-and-away series with the Connecticut Sun, which resulted in the 1-2 record. They now head to Chicago to face the Sky for the first time this season as they try to even out their record. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Out)

Sky: Isabelle Harrison, Ruthy Hebard (Out), Marina Mabrey, Sika Kone (Day-To-Day)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Chicago Sky for the first time in the regular season on a Friday evening primetime. As the NBA Playoffs are off that night that could be a great chance for both teams to get some national exposure.

Chicago Sky has started the season strong with wins against the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury, and now hold a 2-0 record as they prepare to host the Mystics.

The Mystics can be happy with a strong start to the season from Delle Donne, who is averaging almost 20 points per contest with an impressive 52.3 percent from the field, 7.3 rebounds, and 90 percent from the charity stripe. And, she seems healthier than last season, averaging an impressive 34 minutes per game. She is also shooting an impressive 57 percent from deep. As a team however, the Mystics are only shooting 23.6 percent from deep which they would certainly want to improve going forward.

Here are the highlights from the Mystics’ previous game.