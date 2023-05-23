The Washington Mystics lost to the Connecticut Sun, 88-81 on Tuesday evening at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

Despite Elena Delle Donne’s 27 point night where she shot 11-of-18 from the field, the Sun held Washington to just 41.5 percent shooting overall and 28.6 percent shooting from the three point line. In other words, without EDD, this game would have been a blowout.

The Sun’s five starters all scored in double-digits. Alyssa Thomas led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The Sun also shot 47.5 percent overall and scored 21 points off of 15 Mystics turnovers.

It’s still early in the 2023 WNBA season before we can make judgments on how good this team will be. But it’s looking like the Sun have the Mystics’ number after winning back-to-back games early in the season.

The Mystics’ next game is on Friday when they play the Chicago Sky on the road. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. See you then.