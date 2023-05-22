The Washington Mystics just lost to the Connecticut in last Sunday’s matinee game, 80-74. The upside: now they face the same team again on a home-and-away with a chance to even up the score.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Day-to-Day)

Sun: none

Pregame notes

The loss on Sunday to this same Sun team was particularly painful as Washington led at the end of every quarter.... except for the fourth. The new-look Sun are definitely a well-coached and well-rounded team that seems tough to beat, but the Mystics get a chance to do just that two days after losing in Connecticut, this time at home.

With 48 hours to prepare for the second half of this home-and-away, there are certainly reasons to be optimistic. The Mystics, as noted, started strong, finishing the first quarter 24-14, they took a four point lead to the locker-rooms, and led by 1 heading into the fourth.

One more reason for optimism is that Delle Donne played big minutes on what was essentially a back-to-back. She played 33 minutes on Friday night at home, and then another 33 minutes on Sunday starting at 1 pm. She had 19 points and 11 rebounds (though none offensive). Moreover, Shakira Austin had a nearly perfect game going 10-for-14 from the field and 11 rebounds. The whole team though went for a horrible 3-for-21 from deep which should certainly be a slight reason for concern, but perhaps also for optimism: the team nearly pulled it off even though essentially everybody was bricking from downtown.