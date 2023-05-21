The Washington Mystics lose the first game of the season to the Connecticut Sun on the road, 80-74. Both teams will be back at it on Tuesday night in D.C.

Washington led 38-34 at halftime behind Elena Delle Donne’s 13 points, but the Sun fixed their defense and held Delle Donne to just six points in the second half, 19 points total. Shakira Austin was a sight to see as had only six points in the first half but got 15 points in the second half for 21 career-high points all together.

Natasha Cloud added 13 points and six assists along with three rebounds in the loss.

The Mystics bench didn’t do much as they combined for only nine points between Tianna Hawkins, Kristi Toliver and Amanda Zahui B.

Overall the Mystics seemed to rely on three-point shooting which was a fail as in 21 attempts only three shots were made beyond the arc.

For the Sun, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones combined for 50 points led by Bonner with 21 points. Thomas (14pts and 16reb) and Jones (15pts and 10reb) both had double-doubles in the victory.

The Mystics’ next game is a rematch on Tuesday against the Sun at home. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.