The Washington Mystics (1-0) are playing the Connecticut Sun (1-0) on Sunday. This should be a good feeler for how two of the better teams in the league are going to start the season. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (Day-to-Day)

Sun: none

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Connecticut Sun for the first time in the regular season on a Sunday matinee. Both teams started the season with comfortable wins, the Mystics against the New York Liberty, and the Sun against the Indiana Fever. So, in some sense this is the first top-tier game for both teams, who battled mightily last season and at times fought for the #1-2 seed. So this is definitely a game that could have playoff seeding ramifications later down the road.

Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins shared the load in the win on Friday with 13, 14, and 14 points, respectively, and Cloud also dishing 6 assists and 6 rebounds. It will be interesting to see if Delle Donne is load managed as in the previous season or whether she will be good to go on what is basically a back-to-back type situation, after recording 33 minutes (!) of Friday night. If Elena Delle Donne does not suit up, the Mystics could have a tough game against the Sun, especially on the road but it will be interesting one!