On Monday, the Washington Mystics announced that NBC Sports Washington will air all non-nationally televised games in the 2023 WNBA season. Home games will continue to be announced by Meghan McPeak for play-by-play and Christy Winters-Scott for color commentary.

The Mystics and NBCSW will do something that no other WNBA team is doing right now. This season, every game will have Mystics Pregame Live and Mystics Postgame Live for a half hour before and after every game. Wes Hall will be the host. He is a familiar face for DMV basketball fans because he hosts the Wizards version of these shows.

The Mystics are anticipated to be one of the league’s championship contenders in 2023. I’m very happy to see that Monumental Sports & Entertainment is stepping up their game with coverage as well. What are your thoughts on MSE increasing their coverage of the Mystics this summer? Let us know in the comments below.