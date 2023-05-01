A familiar face is back with the Washington Mystics: Kristi Toliver or better known to some of her teammates as “Panda”.

Toliver, after the Mystics won the championship in 2019, signed a three-year deal in free agency with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2020. The Sparks were a previous stomping ground for Toliver after playing there from 2010 to 2016. When asked how it felt to be back with the Mystics, she said she felt “at peace”.

We doubt there’s anything to read between the lines on that, but we can assume playing for Washington is the right place for her. I mean she is a University of Maryland Terp and won them a NCAA championship back in 2006.

Toliver’s veteran presence and coaching experience brings a top-tier advantage that some teams just don’t have. All in all, it’s great to have Toliver back in a Washington Mystics uniform and help push this team back to greatness and back into championship form.