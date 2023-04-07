The Washington Mystics have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft. And can you believe it? The Draft is next Monday, April 10 in New York City.

Let’s go through one more round of mock drafts before the main event!

Her Hoop Stats: Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Our own Gabe Ibrahim is a well-known writer in the WNBA blogosphere. In his most recent mock draft, he lists the 6’2 Tennessee forward as someone who may be “the biggest boom or bust” prospect in the draft. Horston averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season for the Lady Volunteers, but her three point shooting has been below 30 percent in each of her last three college seasons.

Who else has the Mystics picking Horston? Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

ESPN: Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

M.A. Voepel lists the 6’6 Iowa center as their selection with Horston going third to the Dallas Wings. Soares only played 13 games for the Cyclones (and was previously at The Master’s University, an NAIA school), but she averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game before suffering an ACL tear midseason. I’m not sure how much Soares would help the Mystics’ shorter term championship aspirations when Soares plays the same position as Shakira Austin and will be out most of this season because of her knee injury.

Who else has the Mystics picking Soares? Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports.

SI: Haley Jones, Stanford

Clare Brennan has the 6’1 guard going to D.C. Jones averaged 13.6 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Cardinal, who won the national championship during her sophomore season (2020-21). Like Horston, however, Jones is a poor three point shooter.

Who else has the Mystics picking Jones? Aneela Khan of WBasketballBlog.com

Who would you like to see the Mystics pick next Monday? Let us know in the comments below. We’ll have a more in-depth draft preview this weekend. But in the meantime, you can check out Swish Appeal’s Zack Ward’s draft preview for the Mystics here.