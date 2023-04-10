The Washington Mystics selected Txell Alarcon No. 32 overall in the 2023 Draft on Monday. She is a 19-year-old 5’11 guard for Kutxabank Araski in Spain. Alarcon is a Spanish national. This season, she is averaging 7.9 points per game in the Spanish league.

Given that the Mystics have a pretty set roster, it is no surprise that Alarcon is a draft-and-stash player. General Manager Mike Thibault made no attempt to hide that in a press release, saying “We took Txell Alarcón in the 3rd round to have her rights for the future. She is a good shooting combo guard who will not come this season. We will get a chance to follow her progress the next year.”

Third round picks generally do not have long WNBA careers. Furthermore, since Alarcon is a European player, it is not a given that she would be a reliable WNBA player, even if she pans out talent-wise. For references, this is a Women’s EuroBasket year, though she is still very young to make the senior team.

