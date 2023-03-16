The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held on Apr. 10 in Spring Studios New York. The Washington Mystics will pick fourth in the draft after a previous trade with the Atlanta Dream last year. Now that the NCAA basketball tournaments have started, whom will the Mystics select? Let’s take a look at several mock drafts.

Sabreena Merchant’s mock draft had the Mystics picking the 6’1 guard from Stanford. Her rationale for the Mystics selecting Jones is their need for backcourt depth. Jones is averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

M.A. Voepel selected the forward in his most recent mock draft. Siegrist is the Division I leading scorer at 29.3 points per game.

Todd Roman also sees Washington picking up the Stanford star.

James Kay has the Mystics selecting the Hoosier guard. She is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Who do you think the Mystics should select? Let us know in the comments below.