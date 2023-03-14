On Monday, the Washington Mystics signed guard Li Meng to a training camp contract. Li comes to the Mystics from the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association where she has spent her entire professional career.

To WNBA fans however, Li is best known as China’s top perimeter scorer. She averaged 16 points per game in the FIBA Women’s World Cup last October. This was the fourth highest average for all players in the tournament, and Li’s accomplishments helped the Chinese finish with the silver medal.

In a statement, Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

Li Meng is the premier scorer for the Chinese national team — an outstanding perimeter player who has the ability to stretch the floor with her excellent 3-point shooting. She reads the game and uses screens well and knows how to play off of her teammates. She adds more size, strength and toughness to our guard group. Our players will enjoy playing with her.

To Thibault’s point about size, Li is 6’0, which will allow her play as a shooting guard without being at a disadvantage to other players at her position. It will be interesting to see how she fits in and shapes out on the roster this spring.

Do you like Li’s addition? Let us know in the comments below.