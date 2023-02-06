So, first let me address this piece with an apology for not updating today’s Washington Mystics piece.

So, what happened?

Yesterday, Washington traded their second round picks in the 2024 and 2025 WNBA Draft to the Las Vegas Aces for the rights to sign center Amanda Zahui B. Here is what General Manager Mike Thibault had to say about the move.

“This is a trade that adds a very versatile player to our roster. Amanda can play inside and on the perimeter, a skill set that we value highly in our post players. With her length and athleticism, we are looking forward to her having a significant impact on both ends of the floor. We hope to have a contract done in the near future and will be thrilled to have her in a Mystics uniform!”

Hamby’s rights were previously owned by the Los Angeles Sparks, but were traded on Feb. 1 to the Aces in a deal involving Dearica Hamby. And now, they are coming to Washington.

Zahui B. played seven WNBA seasons where she was the second overall pick from Minnesota in 2015. Her best season was her last WNBA season in 2021, when she averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 30 appearances.

Last season, Zahui B. didn’t play in the WNBA due to international commitments. She is also a Swedish national and a member of the national team where they are in Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers. Though the final tournament is in June, it doesn’t seem likely that the Swedes will make it because they are 0-2 in Group J. Latvia has already qualified from their group. Therefore, Zahui B. is more likely to play all season long.

