There are no more Ruis in Washington. Less than two weeks ago, the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And then last Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they renounced the rights to guard Rui Machida. The reason why Washington had to renounce her rights is because Machida entered free agency as a reserved player, where she could only negotiate with Washington.

In a statement, General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

We really enjoyed having Rui as part of our organization last season. However, with the new changes in our roster, there isn’t the same opportunity here for her this coming season. This will give her the chance to see if there is a better fit for her elsewhere. We wish her the best of luck.

WNBA teams are now announcing their moves. The Mystics signed Brittney Sykes, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Kristi Toliver this week. All of them are guards.

Machida appeared in all of the Mystics’ games last season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.6 assists per game.