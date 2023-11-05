Ariel Atkins named assistant coach at Michigan

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is currently with the USA Basketball women’s national team, where she is playing in two friendlies against college teams, starting today against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. And speaking about college, Atkins was recently named an assistant coach for player development for the University of Michigan’s women’s basketball team where she will serve on Kim Barnes Arico’s staff.

In the release, Barnes Arico said:

I have known Ariel for a long time after we were part of USA Basketball together [in 2014 with the FIBA Americas U18 team] and think she is the perfect fit for Michigan women’s basketball. It says a lot about our program, our players and our coaches that someone like Ariel wants to be a part of it. She knows what it takes to get to the next level and can help our players understand that, both on and off the court. She is a winner who wants to help grow the game of basketball, and I am so excited that she chose to come to the University of Michigan.

This will be a good opportunity for Atkins to work with players at one of the Big Ten’s rising programs. Under Barnes Arico, the Wolverines have made five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances not counting 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They made the Elite Eight in 2022.