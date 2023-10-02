On Monday, the Washington Mystics announced that guard Li Meng was named to the 2023 WNBA All-Rookie team. Li averaged 5.6 games for the Mystics in 34 appearances and one start.

In a statement, head coach Eric Thibault said the following:

The Mystics are thrilled that Li Meng has been named to the WNBA All-Rookie team. Meng was a key part of our team this season, particularly the way she was able to shoot and spread the floor, and was a major contributor to us making the playoffs.

Meng was one of the few Mystics who were healthy all season long. The only reason why she did not play every game was because she played for Team China, who won the gold medal in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup this past summer.

Though next year is an Olympic year, I’m hopeful that Li will be back in Washington for her second year. Her three point shooting (44 threes in 2023) were definitely a boost for Washington’s second unit. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.