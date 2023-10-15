Poll: Is the Mystics’ next franchise player on the current roster?

The Washington Mystics are in an important offseason. With long-time franchise player Elena Delle Donne entering unrestricted free agency, the team has an opportunity to move on from her, or she may decide to play elsewhere for an opportunity to win a championship with another team.

I already have my opinion on whether Delle Donne can win one more championship in DC or not. But that’s for another post.

But I have a question for you to answer. Is the next Mystics’ franchise player on the current roster? After all, Shakira Austin could have been an All-Star if she wasn’t injured midyear. Brittney Sykes has been a home run addition and really should have been an All-Star. And Ariel Atkins is just entering the prime of her career.

Feel free to answer the poll below. It closes on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET!

Poll Is the Washington Mystics’ next franchise player on the current roster? Yes

No vote view results 46% Yes (13 votes)

53% No (15 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

I will add more thoughts after the poll results!