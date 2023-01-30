Alysha Clark will sign with the Las Vegas Aces, according to Howard Megdal of The Next.

Clark played the last two seasons for the Washington Mystics in 2021-22. She missed the 2021 season due to a Lisfranc injury in her right foot. Last season, Clark averaged 8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

This move is not surprising because Washington signed Brittney Sykes, who will presumably make over $150,000 this season. Clark made $183,000 last season according to Her Hoop Stats.

Clark joins the Aces, who already have the defending WNBA champions and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. In Las Vegas, Clark can be expected to be a defensive specialist who can also make three point shots.

I liked seeing Clark’s addition to the Mystics in 2021, but the team’s needs today are quite different now. Furthermore, the Mystics already have a strong defensive backcourt with Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins, so I don’t think Clark’s departure will result in a signifcan defensive decline.