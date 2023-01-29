Breanna Stewart has narrowed her choice of teams to either the Seattle Storm or New York Liberty, according to Rachel Galligan of WInsidr.

Breanna Stewart has officially narrowed down her potential free agency destination to Seattle or New York, a league source informs @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 29, 2023

With this news, the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx are no longer in consideration for her services. The news is mildly disappointing, but it is important to note that Stewart has no ties to the Mystics or the DC area previously. Therefore, I actually am encouraged just because Stewart considered playing in Washington in the first place. The Mystics have been one of the WNBA’s better run teams in recent years, so this is a compliment.

With both Stewart and Candace Parker now out of the running in free agency, the Mystics are in a bind. They could now try to resign Alysha Clark, who was there starting small forward last season. Clark is also one of the top unrestricted free agents in her own right. However, Clark will probably not be a big boost for Washington’s offense in 2023.

The Mystics also came to an agreement to sign guard Brittney Sykes, according to Howard Megdal of The Next. She averaged 12.7 points per game for the Los Angeles Sparks last season, and would presumably be the backup to Natasha Cloud at point guard. I will write more about her tomorrow.

Can confirm Mystics have reached an agreement with guard Brittney Sykes, according to person w knowledge of the decision. (@howardmegdal first) Mystics continue to load up on D as Sykes was all-defense in 2020 (2nd team), 2021 (1st) and 2022 (2nd). 15.8 ppg w the Sparks in 2022. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 29, 2023

