 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WNBA Free Agency 2023: The Mystics won’t sign Breanna Stewart, but will sign Brittany Sykes

The Washington Mystics are no longer in the running for the superstars forward. But it is still a good thing that Stewart considered playing here, even if only briefly.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Los Angeles Sparks v Washington Mystics
The Mystics are expected to sign Brittney Sykes.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her choice of teams to either the Seattle Storm or New York Liberty, according to Rachel Galligan of WInsidr.

With this news, the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx are no longer in consideration for her services. The news is mildly disappointing, but it is important to note that Stewart has no ties to the Mystics or the DC area previously. Therefore, I actually am encouraged just because Stewart considered playing in Washington in the first place. The Mystics have been one of the WNBA’s better run teams in recent years, so this is a compliment.

With both Stewart and Candace Parker now out of the running in free agency, the Mystics are in a bind. They could now try to resign Alysha Clark, who was there starting small forward last season. Clark is also one of the top unrestricted free agents in her own right. However, Clark will probably not be a big boost for Washington’s offense in 2023.

The Mystics also came to an agreement to sign guard Brittney Sykes, according to Howard Megdal of The Next. She averaged 12.7 points per game for the Los Angeles Sparks last season, and would presumably be the backup to Natasha Cloud at point guard. I will write more about her tomorrow.

For now, let us know your thoughts about the news in the comments below.

Loading comments...