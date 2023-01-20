I was going to write about the WNBA’s unrestricted free agents the Washington Mystics should pursue tomorrow. But the news beat me to it, so you’ll get a sneak preview today.

Breanna Stewart is the number one unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. And according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Stewart will meet the Mystics, as well as three other teams: the Storm, Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens at midnight ET, sources told ESPN. The meetings will take place in Istanbul, where Stewart is currently playing. https://t.co/aj5w9JgMa8 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 20, 2023

Stewart is currently playing in Istanbul, Turkey for Fenerbahçe, where she is on the same team as Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman, who is a frontrunner for EuroLeague Women MVP this year. For what it’s worth, Meesseman is also an unrestricted free agent. The four teams will meet Stewart in Istanbul.

The Mystics need to beef up their offense, and Stewart would fit that need very well. In addition, she could form a scary frontcourt duo with Elena Delle Donne. Stewart would be like Meesseman was in 2019 for the Mystics, except that she would start every game because there wouldn’t be any continental competitions midseason.

Before you get too excited, Washington is likely an underdog for Stewart. The Storm can offer her money, while the Liberty in her home state of New York.

Still, I’m glad to see that the Mystics are in the mix for a marquee free agent. Let us know your thoughts and comments below.